Vietnam jails 3 activists for comments critical of state

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in Hanoi has handed down prison terms up to eight years to three activists after finding them guilty of posting video clips on social media critical of the communist government.

A lawyer says Vu Quang Thuan was convicted on charges of spreading propaganda against the state and sentenced to eight years in a trial that lasted half a day Wednesday.

Thuan's accomplices Nguyen Van Dien and Tran Hoang Phuc received 6 1/2 years and 6 years respectively on the same charges.

They were accused of posting 17 video clips prosecutors said vilified the country's leaders and the state. They have denied they committed a crime.

Human Rights Watch says at least 24 people were convicted for their writings and advocacy on democracy and human rights last year.