Rocket fire from Syria into Turkish border town: 2 hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says at least two people have been wounded in a rocket attack from northern Syria on a Turkish border town.

Anadolu Agency said two rockets fired by Syrian Kurdish fighters in the enclave of Afrin struck a house and a garden wall in the town of Reyhanli on Wednesday.

Two people were hospitalized, Anadolu reported, but there was no immediate information on their conditions.

It was the latest in a string of rocket attacks on Reyhanli and the border town of Kilis since Jan. 20, when Turkey's military launched a cross-border operation to drive out the Syrian Kurdish militia from Afrin.

The attacks have killed three people — two of them Syrian refugees — and wounded dozens of other people.