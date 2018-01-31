Hong Kong bomb experts deployed after unexploded bomb found

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have sealed off part of a busy downtown neighborhood after an unexploded bomb was found during construction work in the Asian financial center.

A police spokesman said Wednesday explosive ordinance disposal officers have been deployed to the scene in the city's Wan Chai district.

He did not give his name, as is customary under department rules.

Police diverted traffic, while shops and offices in surrounding towers were shuttered for the rest of the day and ferry service at a nearby pier was halted.

It's the second time in less than a week that a bomb has been unearthed at the site for a cross-harbor commuter rail link.

On Sunday, police defused a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) bomb believed to be a U.S.-made device dropped during the World War II.