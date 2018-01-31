Officials: Afghan intel chief makes surprise visit Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's intelligence chief and foreign minister have made a surprise visit to Pakistan's capital following a recent spate of deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan says some of the attacks were carried out by perpetrators linked to Pakistan's powerful spy agency, the ISI.

The visit Wednesday by Masoom Stanikzai and Wais Ahmed Barmak comes a day after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it handed over 27 insurgents to Afghan authorities last year, including members of the Haqqani network.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry as well as Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Zakhilwal, confirmed the visit but there were no immediate details.

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan's ISI of training at least one perpetrator in the Jan. 20 attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, in which 22 people died, including 14 foreigners.

Pakistan denies it aids insurgents.