  1. Home
  2. World

Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court

By ED WHITE and DAVID EGGERT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/31 14:28

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The House has followed up on the sex abuse

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, former Michigan Gov. John Engler speaks during a Republican rally in Troy, Mich. A high-ranking Michigan Sta

In this Sept, 12, 2015 photo, a sign points down the road to the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 20

In this Sept, 12, 2015 photo, U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas trains at the Karolyi Ranch near New Waverly, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Jan.

In this Sept, 12, 2015 photo, a banner hangs on the wall inside a gymnastics training gym near New Waverly, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday,

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sports doctor Larry Nassar's return to court to face another prison sentence for molesting gymnasts could unfold much the same as a hearing last week in another Michigan county.

Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court. This time Nassar is to be confronted by gymnasts from an elite Michigan club run by an Olympic coach.

Last week Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The hearing starting Wednesday in Eaton County centers on his assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. Nassar admits penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.