Massachusetts gambling regulators to review Wynn allegations

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive an update on an investigation Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says if the allegations are true, Wynn would "fail to meet the suitability standard under the state gaming law."

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The 76-year-old Wynn has denied the allegations.

Under the 2011 casino law, a license is considered a "revocable privilege," and can be suspended or revoked if a licensee is found "unsuitable to operate a gaming establishment."