Rubio's double-double leads Jazz to 129-99 win over Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ricky Rubio scored 23 points and handed out 11 assists as the Utah Jazz stunned the Golden State Warriors 129-99 on Tuesday night.

The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Warriors, who had won seven of eight before facing the Jazz. It was their largest loss of the season.

Utah now has a three-game win streak for just the third time this season.

Joe Ingles led a 3-point barrage by the Jazz that gave the team a 13-point lead at halftime that was extended to 18 at the end of the third quarter. The Aussie knocked down a career-high six triples, finished with 20 points and the Jazz shot 50.0 percent from behind the arc. Rubio continued his recent run of strong play and tied his season-high assists. Derrick Favors added 18 points and 10 rebounds while rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 20

The Jazz hit a season-high 58.2 percent of their shots from the field.

Rudy Gobert anchored a defense that cut off a lot of Golden State drives to the basket and the Warriors never put together one of those offensive runs that typically buries their opponents.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemed to waive the white flag with more than six minutes left in the game, pulling his starters.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points and six rebounds while Kevin Durant finished with 17. Durant and Stephen Curry were a combined 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS:

Warriors: Kevon Looney did not play due to the flu.

Jazz: Rodney Hood missed his fifth straight game due to a lower leg contusion.

LOYALTY AND SACRIFICE

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday despite having signed a $171-million free agent deal to stay with the Clippers in July. Curry said players never know how the future is going to work out.

"It is another example of players being kind of pigeonholed into this idea of loyalty and sacrifice and all that kind of stuff when it comes to signing deals and where they want to play and free agency," Curry said. "It's not reciprocated on the other end consistently. There are examples that it is and there are healthy relationships around the league, for sure. Not to sound too negative, but I think there is kind of a consensus that you have to make decisions as you see fit as an individual.

"What's best for you, your family and understand that a part of the league is unforeseen events like yesterday. It's something that will always be part of the league."

CITY EDITION

The Jazz debuted their new "City Edition" uniforms with a corresponding court layout. The jerseys gradually fade from a bright gold around the shoulders, to orange around the midsection to a deep burgundy at the bottom of the shorts that represents the red rocks and canyons in southern Utah. The court also featured the color pattern around the edges and in the "Utah" logo at center court. The floor also featured an image of the Delicate Arch from the Arches National Park.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Jazz: Travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Friday.