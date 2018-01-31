All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 50 34 13 3 71 176 128 Boston 48 29 11 8 66 157 119 Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138 Toronto 51 28 18 5 61 162 146 Pittsburgh 52 28 21 3 59 156 155 New Jersey 49 25 16 8 58 147 147 Columbus 50 27 19 4 58 133 140 Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141 N.Y. Rangers 50 25 20 5 55 153 151 N.Y. Islanders 51 25 21 5 55 173 184 Carolina 50 23 19 8 54 139 155 Florida 48 20 22 6 46 136 159 Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146 Montreal 50 20 24 6 46 130 159 Ottawa 48 15 24 9 39 125 168 Buffalo 50 14 27 9 37 115 166 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 32 12 4 68 164 128 Winnipeg 51 30 13 8 68 167 137 Nashville 48 29 12 7 65 146 125 St. Louis 52 31 18 3 65 151 131 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 155 134 San Jose 49 26 16 7 59 145 138 Minnesota 50 27 18 5 59 147 142 Anaheim 51 25 17 9 59 144 142 Calgary 49 25 16 8 58 137 135 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 157 139 Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121 Chicago 50 24 19 7 55 148 137 Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157 Vancouver 49 19 24 6 44 127 159 Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Columbus 2, SO

Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 3, Boston 1

Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, Montreal 1

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.