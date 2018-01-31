Bangladesh wins toss, elects to bat against Sri Lanka

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat first in the first of the two-test series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Left arm spinner Sunzamul Islam will make his debut for the hosts to form a three-pronged spin attack with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and left arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Mustafizur Rahman is the only pacer in the side.

With Angelo Mathews ruled out from the first test, Kusal Mendis is back to the Sri Lankan side after missing the last series against India.

Sri Lanka also went with three spinners with Rangana Herath returning.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Sunzamul Islam.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and, Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.