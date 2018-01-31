DeRozan scores 23 as Raptors beat Timberwolves 109-104

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each scored 15 points and Jakob Poeltl had six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Raptors won their 14th straight home meeting with the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has not won in Toronto since Jan. 21, 2004, when current Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins was eight years old.

Toronto is 19-4 at home this season, the second-best record in the NBA behind San Antonio (21-4).

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, Wiggins had 15 and Jeff Teague and Gorgiu Dieng each finished with 14 but the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Taj Gibson scored 12 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves went 1-8 on the road in January. They're 12-16 away from home this season.

Trailing 80-78 to begin the fourth, Toronto tied it on a fast break dunk by Norman Powell. Wiggins replied with a layup, but Poeltl's layup sparked a 12-2 Raptors run over the next three minutes, putting Toronto up 92-84 with 7:46 remaining.

Wiggins made his first 3 with 1:01 left, capping a 7-0 Minnesota spurt that cut the gap to two, 103-101. Following a Toronto timeout, DeRozan's short jumper pushed the lead back to four points.

Wiggins missed a 3 with 21 seconds left and DeRozan was fouled after grabbing the rebound. He and Valanciunas each made a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

Making his lone appearance of the season in his home city, Wiggins shot 7 for 22, going 1 for 6 from 3-point range and coming up empty on a dunk in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Wiggins missed his first six shot attempts before connecting on a jumper. ... Dieng made his first six shots before missing.

Raptors: G Fred VanVleet flew home to Rockford, Illinois, following Sunday's home win over the Lakers to attend the birth of his first child, a girl. VanVleet was excused from practice Monday and rejoined the team shortly before game time Tuesday. He finished with 10 points. ... F C.J. Miles (right knee) was not available. ... Toronto has 18 assists on 19 first-half baskets. ... Lowry led the Raptors with nine assists.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Bucks on Thursday. Minnesota lost at Milwaukee earlier this season.

Raptors: Visit Washington on Thursday. Toronto has won seven straight road meetings with the Wizards.

