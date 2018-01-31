  1. Home
Wild get rare road win, top Blue Jackets 3-2 in shootout

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/31 11:22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Parise and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Devan Dubnyk had 28 saves for Minnesota (27-18-5), which earned its 10th road win of the season. Jason Zucker scored his 20th goal, and Charlie Coyle added his fifth in the third period.

Columbus (27-19-4) lost for the fourth time in six games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 stops, Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and David Savard scored his third of the season.