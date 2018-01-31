Former Kenyan VP says home attacked in assassination attempt

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka says gunshots were fired at his home and a grenade detonated in what was "an assassination attempt."

Musyoka told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday the attack occurred hours after his police security was withdrawn and he had been blocked from attending a mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term after months of deadly election turmoil.

Musyoka was to take the oath as Odinga's deputy president in the mock inauguration.

The opposition successfully challenged the August election in court, claiming vote-rigging, but boycotted a fresh election in October, claiming a lack of electoral reforms.

Kenya's government cut transmission of three TV channels airing live broadcasts of the Odinga inauguration Tuesday.