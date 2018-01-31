Sydney's Ferry McFerryface renamed after children's author

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Sydney Harbor ferry christened Ferry McFerryface three months ago has been renamed after a political squabble over the level of support for the jokey Mc-moniker.

New South Wales Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance said in November that McFerryface came in second place in a competition after the now famous choice, Boaty McBoatface.

But Constance said on Wednesday that McFerry was only a temporary name to entertain children during the southern summer and the ferry had been permanently renamed after Australian children's author May Gibbs.

Constance's rationale for rejecting the trendsetting McBoatface in November as the name of the new ferry was that choice had already been taken.

Nine Network television reported Tuesday that McFerryface was far from the most popular choice in an online poll.