  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/31 10:47
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125
Boston 48 29 11 8 66 157 119
Toronto 51 28 18 5 61 162 146
Florida 48 20 22 6 46 136 159
Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146
Montreal 49 20 23 6 46 129 156
Ottawa 48 15 24 9 39 125 168
Buffalo 50 14 27 9 37 115 166
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138
Pittsburgh 52 28 21 3 59 156 155
New Jersey 49 25 16 8 58 147 147
Columbus 49 27 19 3 57 131 137
Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141
N.Y. Rangers 50 25 20 5 55 153 151
N.Y. Islanders 51 25 21 5 55 173 184
Carolina 50 23 19 8 54 139 155
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 50 29 13 8 66 164 136
Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123
St. Louis 51 30 18 3 63 148 130
Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 155 134
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 157 139
Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140
Chicago 49 23 19 7 53 146 136
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 32 12 4 68 164 128
San Jose 49 26 16 7 59 145 138
Anaheim 51 25 17 9 59 144 142
Calgary 49 25 16 8 58 137 135
Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121
Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157
Vancouver 49 19 24 6 44 127 159
Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 3, Boston 1

Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 1

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.