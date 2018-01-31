Worst-hit reactor at Fukushima may be easiest to clean up

In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, an installation of a dome-shaped rooftop cover housing key equipment is near completion at Unit 3 reactor of t
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, an installation of a dome-shaped rooftop cover housing key equipment is near completion at Unit 3 reactor of th
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, Daisuke Hirose, an official at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s decontamination and decommissioning unit, explains t
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, the "operating floor" atop Unit 3 shows two key remote-controlled equipment, a Toshiba fuel handling machine,
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, a cooling pool where a total of mostly used 566 sets of fuel rods are stored underwater and covered by a prote
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, officials of Tokyo Electric Power Co., look into the fuel cooling pool, overlooked by a 8-meter (26-foot) -hig
This Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo shows an external view of the reactor's dome-shaped rooftop cover housing key equipment near completion ahead of a
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, photo, a plant official walks down the road outside Unit 2, left, one of the three melted reactors whose building esc
FILE - This combination of file photos shows the Unit 3 building of Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant,, taken on Feb.
FILE - In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) shows an image captured by an underwater robot inside the Unit 3 reactor at
OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The final pieces of a jelly roll-shaped cover are being put in place atop Fukushima's most damaged nuclear reactor.
Huge cranes have been installed to begin removing 566 sets of still-radioactive fuel rods from a storage pool later this year. It's taken seven years just to get this far, the first concrete step toward dismantling the Tokyo Electric Power Co. nuclear plant, damaged in an earthquake and tsunami.
Cleaning up the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant is a monumental task expected to take three to four decades.
Taking out the stored fuel rods is only a preliminary step. Ahead lies the uncharted challenge of removing an estimated 800 tons of melted fuel and debris, six times the amount from the 1979 Three Mile Island accident.