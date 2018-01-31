Peru party loyal to Fujimori expels ex-strongman's son

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The political party loyal to former President Alberto Fujimori expelled the ex-strongman's son Tuesday as a rift widened between his two children over the party's botched attempt to oust Peru's current president in December.

The son, Kenji Fujimori, led a group of rebellious lawmakers from the Popular Will party who blocked a push by the party, headed by his sister, to remove Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Two days later, the scandal-tainted Kuczynski pardoned Alberto Fujimori in what many see as a closed-door political deal.

Although Kenji Fujimori obtained the most votes of any lawmaker in 2016 congressional elections, he has taken a back seat in the party to his older sister, Keiko Fujimori, who narrowly lost the presidency to Kuczynski in a runoff election.

Alberto Fujimori was given a medical pardon by Kuczynski and released from a 25-year sentence for graft and human rights abuses committed during his 1990-2000 rule.