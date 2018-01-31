Group: Iran sentences American art dealer, wife to prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S.-based rights group says Iran has sentenced an Iranian-American art dealer and his wife to prison for being Zoroastrians.

The announcement early Wednesday by the Center for Human Rights in Iran marks the latest case of a dual national being imprisoned by Iran in a closed-door hearing before its hard-line Revolutionary Court.

The group says art dealer Karan Vafadari was sentenced to 27 years in prison. It says his Iranian wife, Afarin Neyssar, who has permanent residency in the U.S., received a 16-year sentence.

The group cites a letter that Vafadari wrote to it from Tehran's Evin prison for the information.

The sentences have yet to be reported in Iran. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.