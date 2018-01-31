The Latest: 3 dead as helicopter hits California home

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California home (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.

Two other people were injured when the Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Newport Beach fire Capt. Chip Duncan says it's unclear whether the three people who were killed were on board the four-seat chopper.

An eyewitness tells KCAL-TV that he saw the pilot lying injured but alive on the grass and there were three other people inside the wreckage.

There was no fire and it's unclear whether anybody was in the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from John Wayne Airport. The airport is about a mile from the crash site.

___

2:39 p.m.

A small helicopter has crashed into a home near a Southern California airport but there's no immediate confirmation of any injuries.

John Wayne Airport says a Robinson 44 helicopter struck the home in Newport Beach a mile southeast of the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

News reports showed the helicopter upside down on the porch of the home but there was no fire.