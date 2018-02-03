Taiwan's top leaders not slated to visit allies: Presidential Office

Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) Contrary to media reports, neither the president nor vice president of Taiwan is planning to visit the country's diplomatic allies in Africa and the Caribbean soon, the Presidential Office said Saturday.

The statement was made in response to reporters' questions about a story in the Apple Daily, which said Saturday that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is scheduled this year to visit four of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean and two in Africa.

Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明), however, told the press that there are currently no plans in place for such visits by either Tsai or Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁).

When any visits by Taiwan's two top leaders are scheduled, the Presidential Office usually informs the public, Lin said, dismissing the report as speculation.

The countries mentioned in the report were Swaziland and Burkina Faso in Africa, and St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

According to news media in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee paid an official visit there on Feb. 1 and signed two agreements for Taiwan to provide assistance in the areas of health and information security.