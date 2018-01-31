BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Swansea 3, Arsenal 1
Swansea: Sam Clucas (34, 86), Jordan Ayew (61).
Arsenal: Nacho Monreal (33).
Halftime: 1-1.
|West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1
West Ham: Mark Noble (43, pen.).
Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (24).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3
Liverpool: Emre Can (26), Roberto Firmino (45), Mohamed Salah (78, pen.).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1
Birmingham: David Davis (28), Jeremie Boga (44), Sam Gallagher (54).
Sunderland: Bryan Oviedo (83).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Millwall 0, Derby 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3
Preston: Billy Bodin (35), Tom Barkhuizen (60), Daniel Johnson (83, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1
Aston Villa: Robert Snodgrass (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Hull 0, Leeds 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 1, Reading 3
Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (51, pen.).
Reading: Jon Bodvarsson (20, 68), Chris Gunter (57).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Blackburn 3, Walsall 1
Blackburn: Danny Graham (5, 32), Bradley Dack (47).
Walsall: Joe Edwards (37).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3
Luton Town: Elliott Lee (43, 78).
Wycombe: Paris Cowan-Hall (2), Nathan Tyson (39, 70).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil: Lewis Wing (14), Rhys Browne (71), Jake Gray (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1
Lincoln City: Matt Rhead (13), Matt Green (51), Ollie Palmer (73).
Newport County: Padraig Amond (32).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Stevenage 0, Swindon 1
Swindon: Oliver Banks (16).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1
Coventry: Marc McNulty (10), Jordan Shipley (30), Michael Doyle (90).
Cambridge United: George Taft (84).
Halftime: 2-0.