BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/01/31 06:46
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Swansea 3, Arsenal 1

Swansea: Sam Clucas (34, 86), Jordan Ayew (61).

Arsenal: Nacho Monreal (33).

Halftime: 1-1.

West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1

West Ham: Mark Noble (43, pen.).

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke (24).

Halftime: 1-1.

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3

Liverpool: Emre Can (26), Roberto Firmino (45), Mohamed Salah (78, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

England Championship
Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1

Birmingham: David Davis (28), Jeremie Boga (44), Sam Gallagher (54).

Sunderland: Bryan Oviedo (83).

Halftime: 2-0.

Millwall 0, Derby 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3

Preston: Billy Bodin (35), Tom Barkhuizen (60), Daniel Johnson (83, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa: Robert Snodgrass (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 0, Leeds 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 1, Reading 3

Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (51, pen.).

Reading: Jon Bodvarsson (20, 68), Chris Gunter (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One
Blackburn 3, Walsall 1

Blackburn: Danny Graham (5, 32), Bradley Dack (47).

Walsall: Joe Edwards (37).

Halftime: 2-1.

England League Two
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3

Luton Town: Elliott Lee (43, 78).

Wycombe: Paris Cowan-Hall (2), Nathan Tyson (39, 70).

Halftime: 1-2.

Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil: Lewis Wing (14), Rhys Browne (71), Jake Gray (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1

Lincoln City: Matt Rhead (13), Matt Green (51), Ollie Palmer (73).

Newport County: Padraig Amond (32).

Halftime: 1-1.

Stevenage 0, Swindon 1

Swindon: Oliver Banks (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1

Coventry: Marc McNulty (10), Jordan Shipley (30), Michael Doyle (90).

Cambridge United: George Taft (84).

Halftime: 2-0.