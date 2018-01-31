BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Bristol City 2, Man City 3
|Wednesday's Match
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
|Saturday's Matches
Hull vs. Leeds
Millwall vs. Derby
Barnsley 1, Fulham 3
Cardiff vs. Bolton
Ipswich 0, Wolverhampton 1
Brentford 0, Norwich 1
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham vs. Sunderland
Bristol City 2, QPR 0
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston
|Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham 2, Bradford 0
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton
Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 1
|Saturday's Matches
Wigan vs. Oxford United
Oldham 1, Plymouth 2
Bury vs. Peterborough
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 2
Bradford 0, AFC Wimbledon 4
Blackburn 1, Northampton 1
Doncaster 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham
Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury 1
Blackpool vs. Charlton
Gillingham 2, Fleetwood Town 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Newport County 1, Morecambe 1
Notts County 1, Crawley Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City vs. Newport County
Grimsby Town 0, Luton Town 1
Cambridge United vs. Notts County
Wycombe vs. Coventry
Morecambe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Swindon 4, Crewe 3
Cheltenham 1, Barnet 1
Crawley Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter vs. Yeovil
Carlisle 1, Forest Green Rovers 0
Chesterfield 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 2, Colchester 2
|Friday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 1
Yeovil 0, Man United 4
|Saturday's Matches
Peterborough 1, Leicester 5
Hull 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Millwall 2, Rochdale 2
Wigan 2, West Ham 0
Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Brighton 1
Notts County 1, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, Preston 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Coventry 1
Southampton 1, Watford 0
Newport County 1, Tottenham 1
Liverpool 2, West Brom 3
|Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 3, Newcastle 0
Cardiff 0, Man City 2