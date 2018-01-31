  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/31 06:46
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Bristol City 2, Man City 3

Wednesday's Match

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

England Championship
Saturday's Matches

Hull vs. Leeds

Millwall vs. Derby

Barnsley 1, Fulham 3

Cardiff vs. Bolton

Ipswich 0, Wolverhampton 1

Brentford 0, Norwich 1

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham vs. Sunderland

Bristol City 2, QPR 0

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Rotherham 2, Bradford 0

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton

Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 1

Saturday's Matches

Wigan vs. Oxford United

Oldham 1, Plymouth 2

Bury vs. Peterborough

Southend 3, Scunthorpe 2

Bradford 0, AFC Wimbledon 4

Blackburn 1, Northampton 1

Doncaster 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham

Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury 1

Blackpool vs. Charlton

Gillingham 2, Fleetwood Town 1

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Newport County 1, Morecambe 1

Notts County 1, Crawley Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City vs. Newport County

Grimsby Town 0, Luton Town 1

Cambridge United vs. Notts County

Wycombe vs. Coventry

Morecambe 1, Mansfield Town 2

Swindon 4, Crewe 3

Cheltenham 1, Barnet 1

Crawley Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Exeter vs. Yeovil

Carlisle 1, Forest Green Rovers 0

Chesterfield 0, Stevenage 1

Port Vale 2, Colchester 2

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 1

Yeovil 0, Man United 4

Saturday's Matches

Peterborough 1, Leicester 5

Hull 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Millwall 2, Rochdale 2

Wigan 2, West Ham 0

Huddersfield 1, Birmingham 1

Middlesbrough 0, Brighton 1

Notts County 1, Swansea 1

Sheffield United 1, Preston 0

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Coventry 1

Southampton 1, Watford 0

Newport County 1, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 2, West Brom 3

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea 3, Newcastle 0

Cardiff 0, Man City 2