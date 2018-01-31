San Juan mayor says FEMA ends Puerto Rico storm aid too soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Puerto Rico's biggest city is criticizing a decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to halt relief supplies more than four months after Hurricane Maria slammed the island.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz says many in the U.S. territory still need the water and food they have been getting from FEMA. Yulin tells reporters in Washington that about 35 percent of residents still don't have power and can't keep food in their homes.

She spoke Tuesday while in Washington to attend the State of the Union address as a guest of New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

FEMA says it plans to end food and water shipments Wednesday because private supplies are available. It will continue to provide assistance to agencies and organizations working in outlying areas.