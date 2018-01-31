How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

The stock market slumped Tuesday to its worst loss since August, giving back some of the big gains it has posted since the beginning of the year.

Health care companies slumped following news that Amazon was teaming up with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway on a health care venture. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks also accounted for a big slice of the market's losses. Bond prices fell, sending yields to their highest level since April 2014.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 31.10 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,822.43.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 362.59 points, or 1.4 percent, to 26,076.89.

The Nasdaq slumped 64.02 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,402.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 15.29 points, or 1 percent, to 1,582.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.44 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is down 539.82 points, or 2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 103.29 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.24 points, or 1.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.82 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,357.67 points, 5.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 499.09 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.31 points, or 3.1 percent.