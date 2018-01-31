Apple and Harley-Davidson drop while HCA and Callidus climb

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Apple Inc., down 99 cents to $166.97

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is cutting its first-quarter forecasts for iPhone X sales.

MetLife Inc., down $4.67 to $49.73

The insurance company said it discovered problems in its internal financial reports.

Callidus Software Inc., up $3.25 to $35.95

The business software company agreed to be bought by SAP for $36 a share, or $2.53 billion.

Thomson Reuters Corp., up $3.07 to $46.52

Reuters reported that the company may sell a majority stake in its financial and risk business to Blackstone Group.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $4.45 to $50.84

The motorcycle maker said shipments will decline again in 2018 and said it plans to close a plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Express Scripts Inc., down $2.61 to $79.31

Shares in health care companies fell after Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced plans for a health care venture.

HCA Inc., up $3.83 to $101.45

The hospital chain had a better fourth quarter than analysts had expected.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $15.21 to $91.96

The lawn and garden products company had a weak quarter and said its recently acquired Hawthorne business is struggling.