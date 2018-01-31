The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 28, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Geostorm
2. Blade Runner 2049
3. American Made
4. Ghost in the Shell
5. Only the Brave
6. A Bad Moms Christmas
7. Dunkirk (2017)
8. The Foreigner (2017)
9. It (2017)
10. Thank You for Your Service (2017)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Home Again (2017)
2. The Final Year
3. Wind River (2017)
4. Marshall
5. Please Stand By
6. Loving Vincent
7. Columbus
8. Kickboxer: Retaliation
9. Brad's Status
10. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
