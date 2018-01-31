The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 28, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC

5. The Room: Old Sins, Fireproof Games

6. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

10. NBA 2K18, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Splashy!, Voodoo

2. Knife Hit, Ketchapp

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Sweatcoin - Coin For Sweat App, Sweatco Ltd

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. The Room: Old Sins, Fireproof Games

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. Toca Life: Pets, Toca Boca AB

7. My Town : Bakery, My Town Games LTD

8. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

9. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Young Horses, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Run Sausage Run!, Crazy Labs

4. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

5. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

6. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. UNICORN - Color by Number Game, AppsYouLove

9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

