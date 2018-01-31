Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 22-28

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 19.8 million.

2. "NCIS," CBS, 13.97 million.

3. "Bull," CBS, 11.08 million.

4. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.61 million.

5. "This is Us," NBC, 9.38 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.31 million.

7. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 8.62 million.

8. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.57 million.

9. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.37 million.

10. "Grammy Awards Red Carpet," CBS, 6.96 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," 6.9 million.

12. "Chicago Med," NBC, 6.85 million.

13. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 6.848 million.

14. "Man With a Plan," CBS, 6.74 million.

15. "911," Fox, 6.57 million.

16. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.54 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 6.37 million.

18. "The Amazing Race," CBS, 6.18 million.

19. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 6.17 million.

20. "The Goldbergs," ABC, 6.09 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.