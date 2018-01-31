  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/31 04:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Feb 316.00 318.65 315.00 317.70 Down .40
Mar 319.85 321.10 315.20 318.90 Down .50
Apr 321.60 321.60 318.25 319.95 Down .50
May 322.00 323.05 317.30 320.85 Down .55
Jun 322.10 322.10 320.90 321.75 Down .50
Jul 323.80 324.35 319.40 322.45 Down .50
Aug 323.30 Down .50
Sep 322.10 325.45 320.80 323.95 Down .40
Oct 324.90 Down .25
Nov 322.50 325.25 322.50 325.25 Down .35
Dec 326.80 327.05 322.80 325.60 Down .30
Jan 326.10 Down .30
Feb 326.55 Down .30
Mar 326.95 Down .30
Apr 327.35 327.50 327.35 327.40 Down .35
May 326.90 327.75 326.90 327.75 Down .30
Jun 328.30 Down .25
Jul 328.55 Down .25
Aug 328.85 Down .25
Sep 329.15 Down .25
Oct 329.40 Down .25
Nov 329.45 Down .25
Dec 329.70 Down .20
Mar 330.05 Down .20
May 330.10 Down .20
Jul 330.15 Down .20
Sep 330.20 Down .20
Dec 330.25 Down .20
Mar 330.30 Down .20
May 330.35 Down .20
Jul 330.40 Down .20
Sep 330.45 Down .20
Dec 330.50 Down .20
Mar 330.55 Down .20
May 330.60 Down .20
Jul 330.65 Down .20
Sep 330.70 Down .20
Dec 330.75 Down .20