New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Feb
|316.00
|318.65
|315.00
|317.70
|Down .40
|Mar
|319.85
|321.10
|315.20
|318.90
|Down .50
|Apr
|321.60
|321.60
|318.25
|319.95
|Down .50
|May
|322.00
|323.05
|317.30
|320.85
|Down .55
|Jun
|322.10
|322.10
|320.90
|321.75
|Down .50
|Jul
|323.80
|324.35
|319.40
|322.45
|Down .50
|Aug
|323.30
|Down .50
|Sep
|322.10
|325.45
|320.80
|323.95
|Down .40
|Oct
|324.90
|Down .25
|Nov
|322.50
|325.25
|322.50
|325.25
|Down .35
|Dec
|326.80
|327.05
|322.80
|325.60
|Down .30
|Jan
|326.10
|Down .30
|Feb
|326.55
|Down .30
|Mar
|326.95
|Down .30
|Apr
|327.35
|327.50
|327.35
|327.40
|Down .35
|May
|326.90
|327.75
|326.90
|327.75
|Down .30
|Jun
|328.30
|Down .25
|Jul
|328.55
|Down .25
|Aug
|328.85
|Down .25
|Sep
|329.15
|Down .25
|Oct
|329.40
|Down .25
|Nov
|329.45
|Down .25
|Dec
|329.70
|Down .20
|Mar
|330.05
|Down .20
|May
|330.10
|Down .20
|Jul
|330.15
|Down .20
|Sep
|330.20
|Down .20
|Dec
|330.25
|Down .20
|Mar
|330.30
|Down .20
|May
|330.35
|Down .20
|Jul
|330.40
|Down .20
|Sep
|330.45
|Down .20
|Dec
|330.50
|Down .20
|Mar
|330.55
|Down .20
|May
|330.60
|Down .20
|Jul
|330.65
|Down .20
|Sep
|330.70
|Down .20
|Dec
|330.75
|Down .20