Brazil's Lula da Silva files request to avoid prison

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lawyers for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are asking a court to block his arrest for a graft conviction that was upheld last week.

Attorney Cristiano Zanin said in a statement on Tuesday that da Silva asked a court in the capital of Brasilia to prevent a lower court from ordering an arrest until further appeals are heard.

A three-judge panel last week unanimously upheld da Silva's corruption and money laundering conviction and raised his sentence from nine and a half to 12 years and one month in prison.

Da Silva is accused of being promised an apartment as a payoff from a construction company in return for contracts. He denies any wrongdoing and says the trial was rigged.