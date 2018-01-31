Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops killed a 16-year-old Palestinian during a confrontation with stone-throwers in a West Bank village.

The ministry says Laith Abu Naim was killed Tuesday by a shot to the head.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Mayor Faraj al-Nasan says an Israeli military patrol entered the village of Mughayer and that local teens started throwing stones at troops. Al-Nasan says the soldiers were in military vehicles and there was no threat to their lives when one of them opened fire.

The teen's death brought to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in confrontations since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital. An Israeli man was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack earlier this month.