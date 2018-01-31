5 ideas win $10K each in Ohio opioid science challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Virtual reality, neural feedback and digital therapy are among five ideas to help solve the U.S. opioid crisis that have won a global technology challenge in Ohio.

Hundreds of researchers, caregivers, service providers and individuals from Ohio, other states and nine countries participated in the competition.

Winners received $10,000 to take ideas into development.

The state is offering the $8 million challenge and $12 million in research-and-development in a two-pronged strategy aimed at driving scientific breakthroughs to address the deadly epidemic tied to prescription painkillers.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) called for the investment as the state has been among the hardest hit.

Winning ideas included using virtual reality for addiction prevention, using neural feedback to support surgical patients through physical therapy and digital addiction therapy based on mindfulness theory.