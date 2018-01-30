  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/01/30 23:09
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 24 21 2 1 70 18 65
Man United 24 16 5 3 49 16 53
Chelsea 24 15 5 4 45 16 50
Liverpool 24 13 8 3 54 29 47
Tottenham 24 13 6 5 47 22 45
Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 31 42
Leicester 24 9 7 8 36 32 34
Burnley 24 9 7 8 19 21 34
Everton 24 7 7 10 26 39 28
Watford 24 7 5 12 33 44 26
West Ham 24 6 8 10 30 42 26
Bournemouth 24 6 7 11 25 36 25
Crystal Palace 24 6 7 11 22 37 25
Huddersfield 24 6 6 12 19 41 24
Newcastle 24 6 5 13 22 34 23
Brighton 24 5 8 11 17 33 23
Stoke 24 6 5 13 25 50 23
Southampton 24 4 10 10 24 35 22
West Brom 24 3 11 10 19 31 20
Swansea 24 5 5 14 15 35 20
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Swansea vs. Arsenal 1945 GMT

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Newcastle vs. Burnley 1945 GMT

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1945 GMT

Southampton vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Everton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT

Man City vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

Tottenham vs. Man United 2000 GMT

Stoke vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 3

Burnley vs. Man City 1230 GMT

West Brom vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Everton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 4

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1415 GMT

Liverpool vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT

Monday, Feb. 5

Watford vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 29 20 5 4 51 22 65
Derby 28 15 8 5 44 23 53
Cardiff 28 15 6 7 40 25 51
Bristol City 29 14 9 6 42 32 51
Aston Villa 28 14 8 6 42 25 50
Fulham 29 13 9 7 49 35 48
Sheffield United 28 14 4 10 42 32 46
Middlesbrough 28 13 5 10 38 27 44
Leeds 28 13 4 11 40 33 43
Brentford 29 11 10 8 42 36 43
Preston 28 10 12 6 32 28 42
Ipswich 29 12 4 13 41 41 40
Norwich 29 11 7 11 29 33 40
Nottingham Forest 28 11 2 15 35 43 35
Millwall 28 8 10 10 33 33 34
QPR 29 8 9 12 31 42 33
Sheffield Wednesday 28 7 11 10 30 34 32
Reading 28 7 8 13 30 36 29
Barnsley 29 6 9 14 29 43 27
Bolton 28 6 8 14 26 46 26
Hull 28 5 10 13 39 45 25
Sunderland 28 5 10 13 30 47 25
Birmingham 28 6 6 16 16 39 24
Burton Albion 28 6 6 16 21 52 24
Saturday, Jan. 27

Hull vs. Leeds ppd.

Millwall vs. Derby ppd.

Barnsley 1, Fulham 3

Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.

Ipswich 0, Wolverhampton 1

Brentford 0, Norwich 1

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.

Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.

Bristol City 2, QPR 0

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 2

Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 3

Sunderland vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 27 18 6 3 53 13 60
Shrewsbury 28 17 7 4 37 20 58
Blackburn 28 16 8 4 51 26 56
Scunthorpe 30 14 9 7 42 30 51
Bradford 30 15 3 12 44 45 48
Rotherham 29 14 5 10 48 36 47
Charlton 28 13 7 8 37 33 46
Peterborough 28 12 7 9 46 37 43
Portsmouth 29 13 3 13 34 33 42
Gillingham 29 10 10 9 34 32 40
Bristol Rovers 29 12 3 14 42 45 39
Oxford United 29 10 8 11 44 43 38
Plymouth 30 10 8 12 33 39 38
Doncaster 30 9 10 11 34 35 37
Fleetwood Town 29 10 6 13 40 45 36
AFC Wimbledon 28 9 7 12 28 31 34
Southend 29 9 7 13 35 49 34
Walsall 27 8 9 10 34 38 33
Blackpool 29 8 9 12 34 40 33
Northampton 30 9 6 15 28 50 33
Milton Keynes Dons 28 7 9 12 29 40 30
Oldham 30 7 8 15 41 55 29
Rochdale 26 4 10 12 26 37 22
Bury 28 5 5 18 21 43 20
Tuesday, Jan. 23

Rotherham 2, Bradford 0

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.

Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 1

Saturday, Jan. 27

Wigan vs. Oxford United ppd.

Oldham 1, Plymouth 2

Bury vs. Peterborough ppd.

Southend 3, Scunthorpe 2

Bradford 0, AFC Wimbledon 4

Blackburn 1, Northampton 1

Doncaster 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham ppd.

Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury 1

Blackpool vs. Charlton ppd.

Gillingham 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Rochdale vs. Wigan ppd.

Blackburn vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 3

Peterborough vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT

Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 29 18 6 5 64 27 60
Notts County 29 14 9 6 48 32 51
Mansfield Town 29 13 11 5 43 32 50
Wycombe 28 14 7 7 52 38 49
Accrington Stanley 28 15 4 9 48 34 49
Exeter 27 15 3 9 38 33 48
Coventry 28 14 5 9 31 20 47
Swindon 28 15 2 11 44 40 47
Newport County 29 12 10 7 40 33 46
Lincoln City 28 12 9 7 38 27 45
Colchester 30 11 10 9 40 37 43
Crawley Town 30 12 6 12 32 35 42
Carlisle 29 11 8 10 39 37 41
Stevenage 29 10 8 11 38 40 38
Cambridge United 28 10 8 10 27 36 38
Cheltenham 30 9 8 13 40 45 35
Grimsby Town 30 9 8 13 28 40 35
Port Vale 30 9 6 15 34 41 33
Morecambe 30 7 9 14 29 41 30
Crewe 29 9 2 18 34 49 29
Yeovil 28 7 7 14 38 50 28
Chesterfield 30 7 6 17 30 53 27
Forest Green 29 7 5 17 31 51 26
Barnet 29 5 7 17 28 43 22
Tuesday, Jan. 23

Newport County 1, Morecambe 1

Notts County 1, Crawley Town 2

Saturday, Jan. 27

Lincoln City vs. Newport County ppd.

Grimsby Town 0, Luton Town 1

Cambridge United vs. Notts County ppd.

Wycombe vs. Coventry ppd.

Morecambe 1, Mansfield Town 2

Swindon 4, Crewe 3

Cheltenham 1, Barnet 1

Crawley Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Exeter vs. Yeovil ppd.

Carlisle 1, Forest Green 0

Chesterfield 0, Stevenage 1

Port Vale 2, Colchester 2

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Luton Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Stevenage vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 3

Forest Green vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1945 GMT