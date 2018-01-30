|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|24
|21
|2
|1
|70
|18
|65
|Man United
|24
|16
|5
|3
|49
|16
|53
|Chelsea
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|16
|50
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|8
|3
|54
|29
|47
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|6
|5
|47
|22
|45
|Arsenal
|24
|12
|6
|6
|45
|31
|42
|Leicester
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|32
|34
|Burnley
|24
|9
|7
|8
|19
|21
|34
|Everton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|26
|39
|28
|Watford
|24
|7
|5
|12
|33
|44
|26
|West Ham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|30
|42
|26
|Bournemouth
|24
|6
|7
|11
|25
|36
|25
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|7
|11
|22
|37
|25
|Huddersfield
|24
|6
|6
|12
|19
|41
|24
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|5
|13
|22
|34
|23
|Brighton
|24
|5
|8
|11
|17
|33
|23
|Stoke
|24
|6
|5
|13
|25
|50
|23
|Southampton
|24
|4
|10
|10
|24
|35
|22
|West Brom
|24
|3
|11
|10
|19
|31
|20
|Swansea
|24
|5
|5
|14
|15
|35
|20
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Swansea vs. Arsenal 1945 GMT
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Newcastle vs. Burnley 1945 GMT
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1945 GMT
Southampton vs. Brighton 1945 GMT
Everton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT
Man City vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man United 2000 GMT
Stoke vs. Watford 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Burnley vs. Man City 1230 GMT
West Brom vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Everton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 4
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1415 GMT
Liverpool vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 5
Watford vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|29
|20
|5
|4
|51
|22
|65
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|44
|23
|53
|Cardiff
|28
|15
|6
|7
|40
|25
|51
|Bristol City
|29
|14
|9
|6
|42
|32
|51
|Aston Villa
|28
|14
|8
|6
|42
|25
|50
|Fulham
|29
|13
|9
|7
|49
|35
|48
|Sheffield United
|28
|14
|4
|10
|42
|32
|46
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|44
|Leeds
|28
|13
|4
|11
|40
|33
|43
|Brentford
|29
|11
|10
|8
|42
|36
|43
|Preston
|28
|10
|12
|6
|32
|28
|42
|Ipswich
|29
|12
|4
|13
|41
|41
|40
|Norwich
|29
|11
|7
|11
|29
|33
|40
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|11
|2
|15
|35
|43
|35
|Millwall
|28
|8
|10
|10
|33
|33
|34
|QPR
|29
|8
|9
|12
|31
|42
|33
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|7
|11
|10
|30
|34
|32
|Reading
|28
|7
|8
|13
|30
|36
|29
|Barnsley
|29
|6
|9
|14
|29
|43
|27
|Bolton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|26
|46
|26
|Hull
|28
|5
|10
|13
|39
|45
|25
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|10
|13
|30
|47
|25
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|6
|16
|16
|39
|24
|Burton Albion
|28
|6
|6
|16
|21
|52
|24
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Hull vs. Leeds ppd.
Millwall vs. Derby ppd.
Barnsley 1, Fulham 3
Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.
Ipswich 0, Wolverhampton 1
Brentford 0, Norwich 1
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.
Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.
Bristol City 2, QPR 0
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT
|Friday, Feb. 2
Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Sunderland vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|60
|Shrewsbury
|28
|17
|7
|4
|37
|20
|58
|Blackburn
|28
|16
|8
|4
|51
|26
|56
|Scunthorpe
|30
|14
|9
|7
|42
|30
|51
|Bradford
|30
|15
|3
|12
|44
|45
|48
|Rotherham
|29
|14
|5
|10
|48
|36
|47
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|46
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|43
|Portsmouth
|29
|13
|3
|13
|34
|33
|42
|Gillingham
|29
|10
|10
|9
|34
|32
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|12
|3
|14
|42
|45
|39
|Oxford United
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|38
|Plymouth
|30
|10
|8
|12
|33
|39
|38
|Doncaster
|30
|9
|10
|11
|34
|35
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|29
|10
|6
|13
|40
|45
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|9
|7
|12
|28
|31
|34
|Southend
|29
|9
|7
|13
|35
|49
|34
|Walsall
|27
|8
|9
|10
|34
|38
|33
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|33
|Northampton
|30
|9
|6
|15
|28
|50
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|30
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|41
|55
|29
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|22
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|20
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Rotherham 2, Bradford 0
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.
Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 1
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Wigan vs. Oxford United ppd.
Oldham 1, Plymouth 2
Bury vs. Peterborough ppd.
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 2
Bradford 0, AFC Wimbledon 4
Blackburn 1, Northampton 1
Doncaster 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham ppd.
Portsmouth 0, Shrewsbury 1
Blackpool vs. Charlton ppd.
Gillingham 2, Fleetwood Town 1
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Rochdale vs. Wigan ppd.
Blackburn vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Peterborough vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|29
|18
|6
|5
|64
|27
|60
|Notts County
|29
|14
|9
|6
|48
|32
|51
|Mansfield Town
|29
|13
|11
|5
|43
|32
|50
|Wycombe
|28
|14
|7
|7
|52
|38
|49
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|15
|4
|9
|48
|34
|49
|Exeter
|27
|15
|3
|9
|38
|33
|48
|Coventry
|28
|14
|5
|9
|31
|20
|47
|Swindon
|28
|15
|2
|11
|44
|40
|47
|Newport County
|29
|12
|10
|7
|40
|33
|46
|Lincoln City
|28
|12
|9
|7
|38
|27
|45
|Colchester
|30
|11
|10
|9
|40
|37
|43
|Crawley Town
|30
|12
|6
|12
|32
|35
|42
|Carlisle
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|37
|41
|Stevenage
|29
|10
|8
|11
|38
|40
|38
|Cambridge United
|28
|10
|8
|10
|27
|36
|38
|Cheltenham
|30
|9
|8
|13
|40
|45
|35
|Grimsby Town
|30
|9
|8
|13
|28
|40
|35
|Port Vale
|30
|9
|6
|15
|34
|41
|33
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|9
|14
|29
|41
|30
|Crewe
|29
|9
|2
|18
|34
|49
|29
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|7
|14
|38
|50
|28
|Chesterfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|30
|53
|27
|Forest Green
|29
|7
|5
|17
|31
|51
|26
|Barnet
|29
|5
|7
|17
|28
|43
|22
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Newport County 1, Morecambe 1
Notts County 1, Crawley Town 2
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Lincoln City vs. Newport County ppd.
Grimsby Town 0, Luton Town 1
Cambridge United vs. Notts County ppd.
Wycombe vs. Coventry ppd.
Morecambe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Swindon 4, Crewe 3
Cheltenham 1, Barnet 1
Crawley Town 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter vs. Yeovil ppd.
Carlisle 1, Forest Green 0
Chesterfield 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 2, Colchester 2
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Luton Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Stevenage vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Forest Green vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1945 GMT