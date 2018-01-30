Victim's dad: Son, killer had run-in before jealous rampage

A photo of victim William Porterfield sits at a memorial near Ed's Car Wash after a deadly shooting Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Saltlick Township, Pa.
MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) — The father of one of four people gunned down by a woman's jealous ex-boyfriend says the shooter had an altercation with his son at a bar hours before the deadly rampage.
Scott Porterfield tells the Tribune Review he's seen security footage from Tall Cedars lounge in Donegal, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, that shows the shooter placing his hand on his son Billy Porterfield's shoulder early Sunday morning.
He says a staff member asked Timothy Smith to leave.
Police say Smith soon after shot and killed Porterfield and three others at a self-serve car wash.
Twenty-five-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline were killed, while another woman survived with minor injuries.
Porterfield's wife says that Chelsie Cline became involved with Porterfield last week.
This story has been corrected to show that Donegal is southeast of Pittsburgh, not southwest.
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com