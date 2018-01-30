Pliskova, Kvitova to lead Czechs against Switzerland

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will have its top players available next weekend for the Fed Cup against Switzerland.

Fifth-ranked Karolina Pliskova, who reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, will lead the host Czechs on Feb. 10-11 on an indoor hard court at the O2 Arena.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will return to the team for the first time since recovering from injuries suffered during a knife attack at her home in December 2016.

Also, Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova have been named in the team by captain Petr Pala.

The winner will face Germany or Belarus in the semifinals in April.