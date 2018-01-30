Latino civil rights site in Texas named National Treasure

A Texas building connected to the Mexican-American Civil Rights movement has been designated as a National Treasure as part of an effort to restore historic buildings damaged by last year's hurricanes.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the unique designation on Tuesday for the LULAC Council 60 Clubhouse in Houston.

Beginning in the 1950s, the clubhouse served as a meeting place for Mexican-American civil rights leaders who plotted key school desegregation cases and efforts to fight discrimination.

Tuesday's designation comes with a grant to restore three sites damaged by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Other areas receiving a portion of the $450,000 grant are Dr. James M. Jackson's Office and Surgery in Miami, Florida, and various structures within the Paraíso Las Lunas nature preserve in Caguas, Puerto Rico.