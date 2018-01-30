WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--MAN CITY-LAPORTE

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City signs France Under-21 international Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club-record fee of 65 million euros ($80 million), taking its spending on center backs since 2014 to around $250 million. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photo. Will be updated.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-PUTIN

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin says he hopes Russia can soon leave behind years of doping scandals. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

— OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-ATHLETE WITHDRAWS — Russian speed skater refuses her place at Pyeongchang. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 330 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set for his Arsenal debut in an English Premier League match at Swansea, while Liverpool visits Huddersfield and West Ham hosts Crystal Palace to start the 25th round of games. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2300 GMT. Separates on all three games.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

BERGAMO, Italy — Juventus visits Atalanta in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French League Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain looks to reach the final again when it travels to play Rennes in the semifinals. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2230 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-CITY EVENT

STOCKHOLM — Slalom rivals Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen are the top-seeded skiers for a parallel city event featuring a knockout format. With Mikaela Shiffrin sitting out the women's race, Frida Hansdotter has the top seed. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1845 GMT.

CAR--LE MANS-ALONSO

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is given permission by McLaren to widen his repertoire by competing in the 24 Hours Le Mans in June. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-VALENCIA

MADRID — Things have changed considerably for Valencia since losing to Barcelona 7-0 in the Copa del Rey two seaons ago. The teams meet again in the semifinals. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Emboldened by its home success in test cricket, Bangladesh is unfazed by the injury-forced absence of influential allrounder Shakib Al Hasan for the series against Sri Lanka. SENT: 460 words, photos.

RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW

England heads into the Six Nations attempting to become the first team to win three straight titles outright in the 135-year history of the championship. Once again, Ireland should be England's big rival. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW-TEAM CAPSULES.

— RGU--WALES TEAM — Worcester wing Josh Adams will make Wales debut vs Scotland. SENT: 360 words. Will be updated.

— OLY--SPD-DUTCH PUZZLE — The question at the Olympic Oval: Dutch domination, again? By Raf Casert. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— OLY--BOB-NIGERIAN WOMEN — Nigeria's first bobsled team running for pride and legacy. By Errin Haines Whack. SENT: 650 words.

— OLY--DOPING-SAMPLE BOTTLES — IOC 'concerned' that doping sample bottles can be opened. SENT: 120 words.

— GLF--MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP — Stenson seeking first-time solo glory in Asia. SENT: 280 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Bucks win 4th straight since Kidd was fired. SENT: 820 words, photo.

