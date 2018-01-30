Thai junta files charges against democracy activists

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's ruling military junta has filed charges against seven democracy activists for calling for elections and an end to military rule.

Police Lt. Col. Samak Panyawong said Tuesday that a junta representative had filed charges of sedition and violating a ban on political gatherings against the activists, who demonstrated on Saturday.

Thailand has been under military rule since a 2014 coup ousted an elected government. One of many oppressive laws the junta has imposed is a ban on political gatherings of over five people. Sedition, or illicit efforts to bring about change in the country's laws, is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The junta has pushed back several promised election deadlines, and recently indicated that polls intended for 2018 may be delayed.