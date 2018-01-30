Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SW;7;79%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;70;62;Partly sunny, breezy;70;61;NW;18;53%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;Partly sunny;57;37;W;4;71%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;61;47;More clouds than sun;63;52;SE;5;63%;4%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;45;38;Cloudy, rain ending;47;37;WSW;22;87%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;20;6;Cold with sunshine;17;2;N;9;62%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as cold;41;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;27;ESE;5;31%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-13;Mostly cloudy;12;-11;S;7;75%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;90;75;A couple of t-storms;90;75;ESE;6;72%;70%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny, nice;63;46;SSW;5;65%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning sunny, humid;78;68;A thick cloud cover;79;70;NE;15;60%;26%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;62;37;Plenty of sun;63;39;N;4;44%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional rain;92;75;A downpour;87;73;E;4;75%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;85;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ESE;7;37%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;A few showers;89;73;S;5;71%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;59;43;Partly sunny;58;44;W;12;68%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;41;19;Plenty of sunshine;37;18;SW;7;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;55;33;Partly sunny, mild;54;33;SE;6;67%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;43;35;A little rain;49;35;W;13;74%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;45;Clouds and sun;68;44;SE;6;67%;34%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;67;NW;10;71%;82%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;47;31;Becoming cloudy;45;36;SSE;7;80%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;46;41;Cloudy, rain ending;49;35;WSW;15;72%;81%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;53;28;Sun and some clouds;47;27;E;3;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;50;30;Clouds and sun;47;38;S;5;69%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;Partly sunny;87;73;ESE;7;57%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;82;66;Mostly cloudy;89;66;WSW;4;40%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;25;Increasing clouds;42;27;NNW;6;53%;29%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;68;49;Partly sunny;68;50;NNE;6;51%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;76;62;Mostly sunny;75;59;SE;21;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;65;A shower in places;80;66;ENE;4;58%;65%;7

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;86;67;Sunny and nice;87;65;ENE;7;58%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;32;29;Milder;44;26;W;14;56%;19%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm or two;87;74;NE;8;80%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;41;35;Periods of rain;40;35;WSW;13;75%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;62;Breezy with some sun;70;61;N;18;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny, breezy;69;53;SSW;16;48%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;91;75;Sun and some clouds;89;76;NE;11;71%;22%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;79;54;Hazy sunshine;75;53;W;12;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;35;Partly sunny;53;26;ENE;8;36%;48%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Hazy sun;80;58;ENE;4;59%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A bit of rain;89;76;Cloudy with showers;83;76;WSW;8;78%;77%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;47;35;Spotty showers;42;35;W;24;77%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;38;24;Not as cool;52;28;SW;5;22%;50%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;60;57;Breezy with rain;60;55;SE;25;82%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;55;46;Cloudy and cool;54;50;N;10;64%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;77;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;64;E;6;69%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, cooler;70;64;Periods of sun;74;63;E;13;56%;1%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;28;19;Clouds and sun;26;24;SE;5;83%;71%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;SW;5;77%;37%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;58;47;A morning shower;53;45;NNE;12;81%;60%;1

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;83;71;Rain at times;80;71;SW;11;68%;86%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;Mostly sunny, nice;88;59;ENE;6;27%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;70;45;Mostly cloudy;71;48;N;4;58%;30%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;56;41;Sunshine;53;39;ENE;7;78%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;75;Spotty showers;88;75;W;11;75%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;82;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;NNE;6;46%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;75;58;A t-storm in spots;78;60;ENE;7;61%;72%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;47;24;A couple of showers;40;23;NNW;6;51%;80%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;86;59;Hazy sunshine;83;60;W;6;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;41;Sun and some clouds;66;43;S;5;68%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;Sunny and beautiful;84;57;N;13;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;44;31;Rain and snow shower;37;28;WSW;13;56%;51%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;A shower;87;73;NNE;5;64%;75%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;74;A morning t-storm;90;74;SSW;5;69%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;Hazy sunshine;82;55;WNW;6;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;3;78%;69%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;57;43;A t-storm in spots;56;43;ENE;6;74%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;91;76;SW;5;73%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;76;69;Clouds and sun;76;68;S;8;74%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;46;Periods of sun;61;46;NE;8;67%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;46;41;A morning shower;47;37;WSW;17;70%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;79;53;NE;5;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;77;Mostly cloudy;87;77;SSW;6;72%;39%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;33;Partly sunny;59;36;NE;4;56%;9%;3

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;81;NE;14;77%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;ENE;7;77%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;74;A shower in places;88;74;E;5;67%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A little rain;68;56;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;SSE;14;56%;55%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;61;40;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;SSE;4;38%;11%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;71;61;Partly sunny;71;65;ENE;13;52%;31%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, rain mixing in;37;27;Mostly cloudy;32;27;S;9;68%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;85;75;Clouds and sun;85;75;ENE;14;61%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;ENE;7;61%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Afternoon snow;22;21;S;3;64%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow showers;34;27;A little a.m. snow;31;11;NW;10;76%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;64;Hazy sunshine;91;63;NNE;5;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;85;58;A t-storm in spots;84;58;NE;12;42%;42%;12

New York, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;39;23;Mostly sunny, cold;34;30;SSW;8;36%;15%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;63;41;Partly sunny;63;42;S;5;69%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;5;-9;Mostly sunny;2;-10;SE;6;87%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;43;25;Clouding up, chilly;44;31;NE;5;58%;28%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;31;24;Periods of snow;34;28;SE;8;82%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;2;Heavy snow;21;20;SSE;10;71%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;85;80;Mostly cloudy;85;79;NW;11;76%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;76;Spotty showers;91;76;NNW;11;68%;78%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;87;74;A shower in spots;87;75;ENE;8;74%;57%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;50;46;Breezy with rain;50;37;W;15;73%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;ESE;11;37%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SW;5;71%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;90;76;Brief p.m. showers;87;71;NNW;18;66%;91%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;91;69;ENE;5;45%;28%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;45;31;A little rain;48;38;SW;11;65%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;35;9;Plenty of sunshine;30;0;W;5;38%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;72;53;A t-storm in spots;72;54;NW;8;52%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;46;A passing shower;60;45;S;4;78%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;Spotty showers;88;79;E;10;67%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;35;27;Partly sunny;32;23;NNE;9;56%;4%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;34;28;Mostly cloudy;34;30;SSE;4;91%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;A little a.m. rain;83;72;WNW;8;64%;75%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;ENE;5;25%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;58;41;A shower;56;47;S;5;73%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;22;14;Clouds and sun;21;8;ESE;7;76%;23%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;47;Partly sunny;61;48;NW;6;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;66;Clouds and sun, nice;78;67;ENE;13;63%;3%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;72;E;10;60%;7%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;N;12;67%;17%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;73;41;Mostly sunny, nice;72;40;ESE;5;43%;5%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;SW;7;34%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;70;Mostly sunny;81;69;NNE;7;71%;32%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;65;38;Mostly sunny;64;36;ENE;4;64%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;48;40;A touch of rain;46;42;S;7;76%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;30;23;Mostly cloudy;34;18;N;6;41%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;39;30;Cloudy and chilly;37;28;NNW;7;62%;5%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A shower;90;76;N;11;76%;69%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;53;23;Partly sunny, mild;49;25;S;4;70%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;80;72;Mostly sunny;80;70;NE;8;57%;25%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;32;25;Snow and rain;38;34;SE;10;91%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;Cooler;70;64;S;20;68%;81%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;58;55;Rain and drizzle;62;53;NNE;11;79%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;32;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;SE;6;54%;71%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;34;20;Not as cold;43;25;SE;4;47%;8%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;49;28;A p.m. shower or two;45;32;NW;7;73%;83%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, cold;38;25;Sunny, but chilly;42;28;NNE;7;28%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;64;47;Sunshine;64;47;NE;5;67%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;60;36;Partly sunny;58;38;SE;3;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mainly cloudy;44;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;33;N;6;57%;27%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;15;Cloudy, not as cold;35;32;SW;18;67%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;65;48;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;ESE;3;61%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny, nice;64;46;SSW;3;69%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;3;-21;Increasing clouds;2;-24;N;5;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;45;33;An afternoon shower;42;36;ENE;4;65%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;32;Turning cloudy, mild;49;35;SSE;5;76%;31%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;77;62;Mostly cloudy;75;55;E;6;57%;17%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;36;27;Mostly cloudy;36;31;S;7;65%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;42;33;Cloudy;41;36;SSW;10;82%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, not as warm;76;67;Clouds and sun;76;69;NNW;22;71%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;Sunny and nice;88;56;SW;4;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;40;20;Mostly sunny;41;30;SE;2;48%;53%;3

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

