  1. Home
  2. World

Britain's Prince William, Kate try bandy hockey in Sweden

By  Associated Press
2018/01/30 19:42

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge tries a shot with a bandy stick in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018, during Prince William and Duchess of

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge pose with young members of the Hammarby bandy sports club in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 3

CORRECTS DATE TO 2018 Britain's Prince William tries a shot with a bandy stick in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018, during Prince William a

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with young member of the Hammarby bandy sports club in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018, during Pr

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a shot at bandy hockey to kick off a visit to Sweden and Norway.

William and Kate, who is pregnant with their third child, began their four-day tour Tuesday with a visit to an outdoor ice-skating venue in Stockholm. Later they will head to the royal palace for a luncheon with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia before visiting a museum that tells the story of the Nobel prizes.

Their trip also includes a visit to a medical institute to meet academics and discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject the royals have campaigned about.

The royal couple, both 35, will continue to Norway on Thursday for a two-day visit.