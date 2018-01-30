Theater for indie, foreign films closes doors after 37 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A family-owned movie theater in New York City known as a destination for independent and foreign films has screened its last films.

On Sunday, Lincoln Plaza Cinemas closed down after 37 years in operation. The theater's landlord plans to renovate the space and replace it with a new theater complex.

The six-screen, underground theater opened in 1981 and was a location for patrons to view art house and foreign films that often did not see wide theatrical release.

Last week, Sunshine Cinema on Houston Street — another independent theater — closed to make way for a new office building.