Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SW;11;79%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;More sun than clouds;21;17;Partly sunny, breezy;21;16;NW;29;53%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Partly sunny;14;3;W;7;71%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;16;8;More clouds than sun;17;11;SE;9;63%;4%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;7;3;Cloudy, rain ending;8;3;WSW;35;87%;82%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-7;-15;Cold with sunshine;-8;-17;N;15;62%;8%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as cold;5;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-3;ESE;8;31%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-25;Mostly cloudy;-11;-24;S;12;75%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;ESE;10;72%;70%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;SSW;8;65%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning sunny, humid;25;20;A thick cloud cover;26;21;NE;24;60%;26%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;17;3;Plenty of sun;17;4;N;7;44%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional rain;33;24;A downpour;31;23;E;7;75%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;ESE;11;37%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;A few showers;32;23;S;8;71%;83%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;15;6;Partly sunny;15;7;W;19;68%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;3;-8;SW;12;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;13;0;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;SE;10;67%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;6;2;A little rain;9;2;W;20;74%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;7;Clouds and sun;20;7;SE;10;67%;34%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;19;NW;16;71%;82%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;8;0;Becoming cloudy;7;2;SSE;11;80%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Cloudy, rain ending;9;2;WSW;24;72%;81%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;Sun and some clouds;8;-3;E;5;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;10;-1;Clouds and sun;8;3;S;7;69%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ESE;11;57%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;28;19;Mostly cloudy;32;19;WSW;6;40%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-4;Increasing clouds;6;-3;NNW;9;53%;29%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;10;51%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;25;17;Mostly sunny;24;15;SE;34;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;A shower in places;27;19;ENE;6;58%;65%;7

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;30;19;Sunny and nice;31;18;ENE;11;58%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;0;-2;Milder;7;-3;W;23;56%;19%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;NE;14;80%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;5;2;Periods of rain;5;1;WSW;22;75%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;16;Breezy with some sun;21;16;N;28;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;SSW;26;48%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;33;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;NE;18;71%;22%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;26;12;Hazy sunshine;24;12;W;20;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;2;Partly sunny;12;-3;ENE;13;36%;48%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Hazy sun;27;14;ENE;7;59%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A bit of rain;32;24;Cloudy with showers;29;24;WSW;12;78%;77%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast;8;2;Spotty showers;6;2;W;38;77%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;3;-4;Not as cool;11;-2;SW;7;22%;50%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;16;14;Breezy with rain;16;13;SE;40;82%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;13;8;Cloudy and cool;12;10;N;16;64%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;25;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;18;E;10;69%;66%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, cooler;21;18;Periods of sun;23;17;E;21;56%;1%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-7;Clouds and sun;-3;-5;SE;8;83%;71%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;Clouds and sunshine;32;22;SW;8;77%;37%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;14;8;A morning shower;12;7;NNE;20;81%;60%;1

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;28;22;Rain at times;27;22;SW;18;68%;86%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;ENE;10;27%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;21;7;Mostly cloudy;22;9;N;6;58%;30%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;13;5;Sunshine;11;4;ENE;11;78%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Spotty showers;31;24;W;17;75%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNE;10;46%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;26;15;ENE;11;61%;72%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;8;-4;A couple of showers;4;-5;NNW;10;51%;80%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;30;15;Hazy sunshine;29;16;W;10;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;5;Sun and some clouds;19;6;S;7;68%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;N;22;22%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;7;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;WSW;21;56%;51%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A shower;31;23;NNE;8;64%;75%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A morning t-storm;32;23;SSW;9;69%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;WNW;10;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;NE;5;78%;69%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;14;6;A t-storm in spots;14;6;ENE;10;74%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;9;73%;26%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;25;20;Clouds and sun;24;20;S;13;74%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;8;Periods of sun;16;8;NE;13;67%;7%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;8;5;A morning shower;8;3;WSW;27;70%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;13;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;NE;7;33%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SSW;10;72%;39%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;15;2;NE;6;56%;9%;3

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;27;NE;23;77%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;ENE;11;77%;85%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in places;31;23;E;8;67%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A little rain;20;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;SSE;22;56%;55%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;SSE;7;38%;11%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;22;16;Partly sunny;22;18;ENE;21;52%;31%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, rain mixing in;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;S;15;68%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;ENE;22;61%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;ENE;12;61%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-8;-14;Afternoon snow;-6;-6;S;5;64%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow showers;1;-3;A little a.m. snow;-1;-12;NW;15;76%;64%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;18;Hazy sunshine;33;17;NNE;8;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;30;14;A t-storm in spots;29;14;NE;20;42%;42%;12

New York, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;4;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-1;SSW;13;36%;15%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;17;6;S;8;69%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-15;-23;Mostly sunny;-16;-23;SE;10;87%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;6;-4;Clouding up, chilly;7;0;NE;8;58%;28%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;0;-5;Periods of snow;1;-2;SE;14;82%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-8;-17;Heavy snow;-6;-7;SSE;15;71%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with a shower;30;27;Mostly cloudy;30;26;NW;18;76%;68%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Spotty showers;33;25;NNW;18;68%;78%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;31;23;A shower in spots;30;24;ENE;13;74%;57%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;10;8;Breezy with rain;10;3;W;25;73%;82%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;ESE;18;37%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;SW;7;71%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;30;22;NNW;28;66%;91%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;ENE;8;45%;28%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;7;0;A little rain;9;3;SW;18;65%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;1;-13;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-18;W;8;38%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;22;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NW;13;52%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;8;A passing shower;15;7;S;6;78%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;Spotty showers;31;26;E;16;67%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Partly sunny;0;-5;NNE;14;56%;4%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SSE;7;91%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;A little a.m. rain;29;22;WNW;14;64%;75%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;ENE;8;25%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partial sunshine;15;5;A shower;13;8;S;8;73%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-6;-10;Clouds and sun;-6;-13;ESE;12;76%;23%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;16;9;NW;10;78%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;ENE;20;63%;3%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;E;16;60%;7%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;N;19;67%;17%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;5;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;ESE;8;43%;5%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;SW;11;34%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;11;71%;32%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;18;2;ENE;7;64%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;4;A touch of rain;8;5;S;12;76%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-8;N;9;41%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;NNW;11;62%;5%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A shower;32;25;N;18;76%;69%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-5;Partly sunny, mild;10;-4;S;7;70%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;Mostly sunny;27;21;NE;13;57%;25%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;0;-4;Snow and rain;3;1;SE;15;91%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Cooler;21;18;S;33;68%;81%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;14;13;Rain and drizzle;16;11;NNE;18;79%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;0;-3;Clouds and sun;-1;-3;SE;9;54%;71%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-6;Not as cold;6;-4;SE;6;47%;8%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;9;-2;A p.m. shower or two;7;0;NW;11;73%;83%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy, cold;3;-4;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;NNE;11;28%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;9;Sunshine;18;8;NE;8;67%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;16;2;Partly sunny;15;3;SE;5;60%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mainly cloudy;6;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;N;9;57%;27%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;-5;-10;Cloudy, not as cold;2;0;SW;29;67%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;ESE;4;61%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny, nice;18;8;SSW;5;69%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;-16;-30;Increasing clouds;-17;-31;N;8;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;7;1;An afternoon shower;6;2;ENE;7;65%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;0;Turning cloudy, mild;10;2;SSE;8;76%;31%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;25;17;Mostly cloudy;24;13;E;10;57%;17%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;0;S;11;65%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;6;0;Cloudy;5;2;SSW;16;82%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy, not as warm;24;19;Clouds and sun;24;20;NNW;35;71%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;34;14;Sunny and nice;31;13;SW;7;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;4;-7;Mostly sunny;5;-1;SE;4;48%;53%;3

