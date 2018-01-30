German president meets with UN troops in Lebanon

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, delivers a speech during his visit the German navy United Nations peacekeepers on their vessel F261 Magdebur
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reviews the honor guard upon his arrival to visit the German navy United Nations peacekeepers on their vesse
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, shakes hands with Vice admiral of German navy Andreas Krause, left, during his visit to the German ve
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, speaks with Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 20
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reviews the honor guard upon his arrival to visit the German navy United Nations peacekeepers on their vesse
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, stands next to a German navy United Nations peacekeeper during his visit to their vessel F261 Magdebur
BEIRUT (AP) — Germany's president has met with German troops who serve as part of a United Nations force in Lebanon.
The meeting was held Tuesday on board a German vessel at the port of Beirut, where Frank-Walter Steinmeier was met by the commander of the German troops in Lebanon.
Germany has 126 soldiers contributing to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon including the Maritime Task Force, deployed since October 2006, which supports the Lebanese navy in securing Lebanon's maritime borders.
Steinmeier, who is on a two-day visit to Lebanon, also met with Lebanese religious leaders at the seat of Lebanon's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.
He is also scheduled to meet with the Lebanese prime minister and parliament speaker later Tuesday.