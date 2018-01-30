German president meets with UN troops in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Germany's president has met with German troops who serve as part of a United Nations force in Lebanon.

The meeting was held Tuesday on board a German vessel at the port of Beirut, where Frank-Walter Steinmeier was met by the commander of the German troops in Lebanon.

Germany has 126 soldiers contributing to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon including the Maritime Task Force, deployed since October 2006, which supports the Lebanese navy in securing Lebanon's maritime borders.

Steinmeier, who is on a two-day visit to Lebanon, also met with Lebanese religious leaders at the seat of Lebanon's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

He is also scheduled to meet with the Lebanese prime minister and parliament speaker later Tuesday.