French men denounce predators, support #metoo movement

PARIS (AP) — A group of French men — including doctors, lawmakers, a judge and a surfing champion — is speaking out against sexual harassment and violence, and calling on other men to join the cause.

In an essay published Tuesday in Le Monde, scores of men say "all of us have benefited" from sexism in public life, and "we have perpetuated these inequalities."

Insisting that "not all men are stalkers, aggressors or rapists," they urge men to rethink their relations with women, show more respect and publicly support victims of abuse.

The men praised efforts to expose systemic sexual misconduct since revelations stemming from Hollywood last year, and denounced critics who say the #metoo movement has gone too far and demonizes men.

France has had a mixed reaction to the movement.