Afghan clerical council condemns wave of deadly attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan council of 100 prominent clerics has condemned the militant attacks that have killed scores across the country this month.

Qyamuddin Kashaf, chief of the clerical council, told the clerical gathering held on Tuesday in Kabul that suicide attacks target only the innocent.

He said suicide bombings are against Islam and against humanity. After the conference, the clerics lined up to donate blood to the hundreds of injured in Kabul hospitals.

But the clerics refused to discuss the Taliban and the rival Islamic State extremist group and would not comment on President Donald Trump's statement in which he ruled out peace talks with the Taliban.

Trump on Monday railed against "atrocities" in Afghanistan and the United States would not engage in any future talks with the Taliban.