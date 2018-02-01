Central Weather Bureau names Taiwan’s rainiest place

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau has named Taiwan’s rainiest town, and contrary to expectations because of its nickname, the harbor town of Keelung did not make the cut.

The city on Taiwan’s north coast is known as the “rain city,” but in effect, the town which really deserves that name is Suao, on the northeast coast in Yilan County, the Liberty Times reported Saturday.

Over the past 10 years, Suao, which is also a prominent harbor town, has experienced 17 rainy days per year more than Keelung, the report said.

The number of days with precipitation reached 216.9 per year for Suao, while Keelung had to make do with 199.9 days, according to the weather bureau data.

Of the past ten years, there was one year where the number of rainy days in the Yilan County town reached 252, meaning that it rained on two out of every three days that year.

Since it faces the Pacific Ocean and has its back against the mountains, Yilan County can count on rain nearly every season of the year, from the typhoons in summer to the northeasterly winds in winter, the Liberty Times reported.