Israel gradually reopens embassy in Jordan after end of spat

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it is reopening its embassy in Jordan after the two countries put a monthslong diplomatic spat behind them.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Tuesday that there will be a "gradual reopening" of the embassy in Amman but that no ambassador has been appointed yet.

The embassy was closed after a shooting last summer there in which two Jordanians were killed. Israel's ambassador returned to Israel along with the guard involved in the shooting. The guard claimed self-defense and received a hero's welcome at home, angering Jordanians.

The incident ruptured relations between the countries which signed a peace agreement in 1994 and cooperate on security and other issues.

Israel has since reportedly expressed regret for the incident and offered compensation to the victims.