|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|49
|34
|12
|3
|71
|175
|125
|Boston
|47
|29
|10
|8
|66
|156
|116
|Toronto
|51
|28
|18
|5
|61
|162
|146
|Detroit
|48
|19
|21
|8
|46
|126
|146
|Montreal
|49
|20
|23
|6
|46
|129
|156
|Florida
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|132
|158
|Ottawa
|47
|15
|23
|9
|39
|124
|166
|Buffalo
|49
|14
|26
|9
|37
|114
|163
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|150
|138
|Columbus
|49
|27
|19
|3
|57
|131
|137
|Pittsburgh
|51
|27
|21
|3
|57
|151
|153
|New Jersey
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|144
|146
|Philadelphia
|49
|24
|17
|8
|56
|141
|141
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|25
|20
|5
|55
|172
|180
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|25
|20
|5
|55
|153
|151
|Carolina
|49
|22
|19
|8
|52
|137
|154
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|50
|29
|13
|8
|66
|164
|136
|Nashville
|47
|29
|11
|7
|65
|145
|123
|St. Louis
|51
|30
|18
|3
|63
|148
|130
|Dallas
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|155
|134
|Colorado
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|157
|139
|Minnesota
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|144
|140
|Chicago
|49
|23
|19
|7
|53
|146
|136
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|48
|32
|12
|4
|68
|164
|128
|San Jose
|48
|26
|15
|7
|59
|143
|133
|Calgary
|49
|25
|16
|8
|58
|137
|135
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|139
|121
|Anaheim
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|141
|141
|Edmonton
|49
|22
|24
|3
|47
|135
|157
|Vancouver
|49
|19
|24
|6
|44
|127
|159
|Arizona
|50
|12
|29
|9
|33
|118
|172
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Pacific 5, Central 2
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Atlantic 7, Metropolitan 4
All-Star Game Final: Pacific 5, Atlantic 2
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.