All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125 Boston 47 29 10 8 66 156 116 Toronto 51 28 18 5 61 162 146 Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146 Montreal 49 20 23 6 46 129 156 Florida 47 19 22 6 44 132 158 Ottawa 47 15 23 9 39 124 166 Buffalo 49 14 26 9 37 114 163 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138 Columbus 49 27 19 3 57 131 137 Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153 New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146 Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141 N.Y. Islanders 50 25 20 5 55 172 180 N.Y. Rangers 50 25 20 5 55 153 151 Carolina 49 22 19 8 52 137 154 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 50 29 13 8 66 164 136 Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123 St. Louis 51 30 18 3 63 148 130 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 155 134 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 157 139 Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140 Chicago 49 23 19 7 53 146 136 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 32 12 4 68 164 128 San Jose 48 26 15 7 59 143 133 Calgary 49 25 16 8 58 137 135 Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121 Anaheim 50 24 17 9 57 141 141 Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157 Vancouver 49 19 24 6 44 127 159 Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Pacific 5, Central 2

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Atlantic 7, Metropolitan 4

All-Star Game Final: Pacific 5, Atlantic 2

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.