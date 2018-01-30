'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings Monday night and a premiere in Los Angeles. Official reviews won't go out until Feb. 6, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media.

Los Angeles Times writer Jen Yamato tweets that it is incredible and kinetic and the first Marvel movie about something real. The film features a largely black cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. Vulture editor Kyle Buchanan singles out actress Letitia Wright who he calls hilarious and ebullient. Buzzfeed's Adam Vary calls the film astonishing.

"Black Panther" hits the multiplex on Feb. 16.