  1. Home
  2. World

'Black Panther' receives high praise after first screenings

By  Associated Press
2018/01/30 14:48

Lupita Nyong'o, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Ph

Danai Gurira, a cast member in "Black Panther," waves to photographers at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in L

Michael B. Jordan, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Letitia Wright, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Ph

CORRECTS SPELLING TO COOGLER - Ryan Coogler, right, director/co-writer of "Black Panther," poses with his wife Zinzi Evans at the premiere of the film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."

The film from director Ryan Coogler had its first screenings Monday night and a premiere in Los Angeles. Official reviews won't go out until Feb. 6, but audiences at the select screenings were able to share non-spoiler reactions on social media.

Los Angeles Times writer Jen Yamato tweets that it is incredible and kinetic and the first Marvel movie about something real. The film features a largely black cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o. Vulture editor Kyle Buchanan singles out actress Letitia Wright who he calls hilarious and ebullient. Buzzfeed's Adam Vary calls the film astonishing.

"Black Panther" hits the multiplex on Feb. 16.