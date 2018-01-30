All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125 17-5-1 17-7-2 9-3-1 Boston 47 29 10 8 66 156 116 16-5-4 13-5-4 10-1-2 Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138 18-7-1 11-8-4 8-4-3 Toronto 51 28 18 5 61 162 146 13-8-2 15-10-3 6-4-1 Columbus 49 27 19 3 57 131 137 16-8-0 11-11-3 8-5-2 Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153 17-7-1 10-14-2 10-4-0 New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146 13-8-3 11-8-5 5-6-1 Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141 13-9-4 11-8-4 5-2-4 N.Y. Rangers 50 25 20 5 55 153 151 17-8-3 8-12-2 7-6-3 N.Y. Islanders 50 25 20 5 55 172 180 13-7-3 12-13-2 7-7-1 Carolina 49 22 19 8 52 137 154 10-7-4 12-12-4 6-5-3 Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146 10-10-7 9-11-1 6-9-2 Montreal 49 20 23 6 46 129 156 12-10-5 8-13-1 9-6-2 Florida 47 19 22 6 44 132 158 11-8-3 8-14-3 6-4-1 Ottawa 47 15 23 9 39 124 166 9-11-5 6-12-4 5-8-3 Buffalo 49 14 26 9 37 114 163 6-12-3 8-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 48 32 12 4 68 164 128 19-3-2 13-9-2 11-1-1 Winnipeg 50 29 13 8 66 164 136 17-3-1 12-10-7 7-5-2 Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123 16-4-3 13-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 51 30 18 3 63 148 130 17-10-0 13-8-3 7-4-1 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 155 134 17-7-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 San Jose 48 26 15 7 59 143 133 14-7-3 12-8-4 12-2-3 Calgary 49 25 16 8 58 137 135 12-11-3 13-5-5 8-5-3 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 157 139 18-7-1 9-11-2 7-6-1 Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121 12-9-3 14-9-2 6-9-3 Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140 17-4-4 9-14-1 8-8-0 Anaheim 50 24 17 9 57 141 141 14-9-3 10-8-6 8-5-5 Chicago 49 23 19 7 53 146 136 12-10-3 11-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157 11-13-1 11-11-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 49 19 24 6 44 127 159 8-13-3 11-11-3 5-9-1 Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172 6-15-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Pacific 5, Central 2

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Atlantic 7, Metropolitan 4

All-Star Game Final: Pacific 5, Atlantic 2

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.