US group: Beijing will retaliate if Trump acts on trade

BEIJING (AP) — The head of an American business group says Chinese officials have warned "there will be retaliation" if President Donald Trump launches trade remedies in disputes over technology, steel and other issues.

The chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, William Zarit, said Tuesday the officials gave no details of which actions might trigger a Chinese response or what that might be.

At a news conference, Zarit mentioned disputes over technology, steel and other issues, and said if Washington takes action, "I have been told by certain officials that yes, definitely, there will be retaliation."

Another chamber official, Lester Ross, said the group has been told Washington is preparing to announce results of an investigation into whether Beijing improperly pressures companies to hand over technology.